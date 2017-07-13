Kidnapped Beatrice teen home safe

Police say a missing 14-year-old Beatrice girl is back home safe.

A 24-year-old North Dakota man has been charged with kidnapping her.

The girl was reported missing Monday and investigators determined she had been enticed to leave by Nichollas Johnson, whom she had met in an online gaming site.

Police and FBI agents found the girl Wednesday night in Fargo, North Dakota at a hotel.

Police say Johnson was arrested at a separate location in Fargo. He's charged with kidnapping in a Nebraska arrest warrant. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Johnson is being held in North Dakota awaiting extradition to Nebraska. It was not clear Thursday whether he had an attorney.