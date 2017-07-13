Lincoln man convicted of embezzlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 31-year-old Lincoln man convicted of stealing nearly $100,000 from a local tan salon over the course of seven years has been sentenced to four years of probation.

James Ryan was also ordered Thursday to pay $2,500 and complete 500 hours of community service. He could also get 90 days in jail during his probation unless that jail term is waived.

A Lancaster County District judge also barred Ryan from gambling as a condition of probation.

Ryan had worked as Sun Tan City's project manager. Investigators say he made purchases on a corporate credit card over the past three years that were outside of what was allowed.

Police have said the investigation started after someone reviewed Ryan's expense reports and noticed suspicious purchases.