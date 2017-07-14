Woman in Hospital after North Lincoln Motorcycle Crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are investigating a late night motorcycle crash in North Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital.



It happened a little after 10 p.m. near 33rd and Fletcher Ave.

According to police, the motorcycle, traveling north on 33rd, was going too fast to make the turn, went over the curb and went air-born into some pine trees.

The woman, who was the passenger on the bike, was transported to the hospital with a broken leg, while the driver was treated at the scene.

Officers say that the trees may have prevented the crash from being fatal, as there is an apartment complex just feet from them.

No word yet on if there will be any citations.