Mark Your Calendars

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

On August 21 all eyes are going to be on the sky to witness the solar eclipse. For the first time since 1979 a total eclipse of the sun is coming to north America. It'll cross from Oregon to south Carolina. The moon will completely block the sun for more than two minutes.



Eye specialist here in the capital city have a warning for you; if you plan on staring at the sky make sure you take precaution.



Dr. Brian Brightman says, "The important thing to remember from eye health is that the sun has a lot of solar radiation." Dr. Brightman says our regular UV sun glasses will not protect our eyes from the eclipse.



Ace hardware is selling the eye ware for 1.99 Neil Long, manager at ACE Hardware says, "Hard to keep in stock had to actually restock today." He says the glasses are so popular they're located at every register.



In preparation for the solar eclipse local schools and library's are planning events. The eclipse is expected to take place in the afternoon on august 21st.