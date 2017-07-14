MyPillow Gives Away 500 Pillows

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln's homeless families are going to get a special gift; and that is a good night's sleep.



Thanks to the company MyPillow more than 500 pillows are being donated today to the People's City Mission, Matt Talbot, and Fresh Start.

The MyPillow Gateway Mall Store is donating a pillow for every purchase made since February.



People's City Mission, Pastor Tom says, "We've been blessed with all these pillows and our guest their excited because it makes a big difference in how they sleep."

Donations will take place at 10 o'clock this morning.