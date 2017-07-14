Company prevails in bias lawsuit filed by former employee

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP)

A southeast Nebraska garbage company has prevailed in a lawsuit by a former employee who alleged racial discrimination and retaliation.

Jonathan Curry had brought the lawsuit against Sanitary Garbage Co., saying supervisors used racial slurs around him. The lawsuit says that when he complained, the company retaliated by cutting his hours and eventually terminating his position. Curry is biracial.

A Gage County District Court jury in Beatrice ruled Thursday in favor of Sanitary Garbage on three of four allegations the company had denied: racial discrimination, racial harassment by a supervisor and retaliation.

The jury found in favor of Curry on his assertion of racial harassment by nonsupervisory personnel. It awarded him $1 for damages.