Police arrest man on bike after finding him with drugs

Lincoln Police say 63-year-old Eddie Wade was biking around 2 a.m. Friday near 11th and Adams. An officer says he didn't have a light on, and that's why he tried to stop him.

Police say Wade wouldn't stop, and fought back when the officer tried to grab him.

Police found him with morphine, meth, and marijuana. They arrested him for possession and resisting arrest.

