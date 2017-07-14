Police arrest man after he assaults officer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police arrest man after he assaults officer

Lincoln Police say they responded to reports of three people fighting near 21st and D around 6 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they put 32-year-old Robert Marez in the back of a cruiser to take to detox. 

Police say he got angry and slammed the door on an officer's arm. They arrested him for assaulting an officer.

