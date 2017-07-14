9th and O high-rise project delayed

The Lincoln Hotel Group confirmed Friday that the 15-17-story high-rise hotel proposed for 9th and O will be delayed due to unforeseen developments. Originally, construction was set to begin on the $65-70 million project in the Spring of 2017. Now, there's no word on when it will go forward.

The Lincoln Hotel Group says it's finalizing bids, but the main concern are utilities that need to be moved. They say timelines are backed up, but the project is still going forward despite delays.

The City of Lincoln's Urban Development department says this happens with projects of this size, and they're not unduly concerned.