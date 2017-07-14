Prepare your eyes for upcoming solar eclipse

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

For the first time since 1979 a total eclipse of the sun is coming to North America.

It'll cross from Oregon to South Carolina.

The moon will completely block the sun for more than two minutes on August 21st.

Eye specialist here in the capital city have a warning for you... if you plan on staring at the sky make sure you take precaution.



"The important thing to remember from eye health is that the sun has a lot of solar radiation. Imagine when you're a kid and you take a magnifying glass and you would see the things catch on fire. That's what happens to your eyes," said Dr. Brian Brightman, Eyecare Specialties Optometrist.

He says our regular U–V sun glasses will not protect our eyes from the eclipses.

"Retailers business are handing out the special glasses called eclipse and those are the ones that will protect you," said Neil Long, ACE Hardware Store Manager.

Ace Hardware is selling the eye wear for 1.99.



"Hard to keep in stock had to actually restock today.. Had a person run over moments ago to give us more supply," Long said.

He says the glasses are so popular they're located at every register.

"Our community is going to see something rare.. that might never happen again in most of our lifetime," Brightman said.