Record number of LPS students graduate from summer school

One after one, summer school graduates from Lincoln Public High School crossed the stage to get their diploma. They've sacrificed the last bit of teenage leisure to get a leg up on adulthood.

"I was supposed to graduate in 2016," said 19-year-old Deriane Cox. "I had a child, and so I decided to come back to school and finish my education for her."

Cox says she wasn't really interested in school until her daughter came along. After that, she went back to school, tackling extra credits and summer school to graduate in time.

"What I do is in the best interest for her," she said. "If I were to not have a diploma I wouldn't do as much with my life and I feel like it's just about what she deserves."

Then there's Abdallah Alnour, who came from Sudan back in 2013.

"I still remember my first day," he said. "I came in with no English at all. I started ELL classes and had to take all my requirement classes to graduate, I'm glad that I made it on time."

He's going to Southeast Community College, and plans to major in criminal justice.

"It feels good to do something you've been dreaming about and it finally comes through," he said.

LPS summer school isn't just credit recovery. It also supports Special Ed students, English Language Learners, and students who want to graduate early.

"Who's going to give up their summer to go to school, right?" said Joe Rousseau with LPS. "It takes a lot of character and tenacity to get out of bed every morning and make it all the way out here."

LPS had over 100 students graduate Friday. 1,636 students finished summer school this year; that's an LPS record.