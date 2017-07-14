Internet safety and your children

Cellphones, laptops and computers are a daily part of life for most teens, but with that access comes hidden dangers.

Officer Angela Sands of the Lincoln Police Dept. said, "Parent's should get on these social media sites, be involved with what their children are doing online.So, if your kids are interested in the online gaming forum, that's pretty popular nowadays with kids. We recommend parents get on there, have an account."

Law enforcement officials, estimate that there are around 50,000 sexual predators online at any given time.

24-year-old Nichollas Johnson will face kidnapping charges in Gage County.

Police say, he enticed a 14-year-old girl to North Dakota. He's in jail, she's back with her family.

They met through an online gaming site, it has Lincoln Police doling out some tips to keep your children safe.

Officer Sands says, "There's a couple of things we recommend for parent's, as far as Internet safety for kids. One of them is, just being a net savvy parent. We think it's best to safeguard again online dangers if you're informed."

Police say, to never give out personal information over the Internet to strangers. They also recommend having access to your children's passwords and keeping tabs on their online activities.

Officials say 96% of teens use some form of social media, which can leave them as targets to online predators.

"One way we like to educate kids online, is when someone is soliciting information from you , where you live, asking about personal information or a picture, those should be red flags," said Officer Sands.

Criminals have also resorted to posing as teens themselves.

"Obviously, that's something we see in real-life everyday, where a grown man is soliciting pictures, pretending to be a younger female," said Officer Sands.

So again, talk with your kids, be honest with them about the dangers of online interaction, and do your part to educate.