NSP: Lincoln woman racks up 18 charges after high-speed chase - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NSP: Lincoln woman racks up 18 charges after high-speed chase

Nebraska State Patrol Nebraska State Patrol

Media release courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol:

(NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop D – 
North Platte have arrested a woman for 18 charges after the she led troopers on a high-speed chase on 
Interstate 80.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14 an NSP Trooper stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu near Sutherland on I-80 for 
speeding and other traffic violations. During the stop, the driver refused to exit the car and provided a false 
name. She did advise that her license was suspended and had an active warrant for her arrest. The driver then 
took off and NSP engaged in a pursuit with speeds reaching 100 MPH.

Troopers were able to disable the vehicle using a tire deflator near mile marker 173 following a pursuit of more 
than ten miles. The driver then stopped a mile west of North Platte and was taken into custody without further 
incident.

Claire Mason, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested and cited for a total of 18 charges including Felony Flight to Avoid 
Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension (8th Offense), Driving During Revocation, False 
Report, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, and multiple traffic violations. Mason was also found to have five 
active warrants, all from Lancaster County. Mason was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

###

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.