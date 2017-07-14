UNL campus street closures - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UNL campus street closures

Posted:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Some road construction work is starting soon around UNL's city campus.

On Monday, work begins on 16th and Vine Streets.

both streets will be reduced to one lane and intersections could be closed at times.

Work is expected to be completed in three weeks.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.