Pillow giveaway for the homeless

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

MY Pillow* gave away 500 pillows around Lincoln today.

One of those places was the people's city mission where over 300 people came to get a plushy pillow.

"You're just glad to get a bed and not only do you get a bed, but you get this fantastic pillow. I mean it, just, it's just a whole mind change for somebody who is homeless to be able to have a pillow like this," said Pastor Tom of the People's City Mission.

Representatives from My Pillow* feel it's the best way for homeless people to get quality.

"These pillows hold your neck in alignment and that's the key to getting good sleep. They do not flatten in the night and that is just key to getting good sleep," said Michelle William of My Pillow*



They also gave away pillows at *Fresh Start* and *Matt Talbot*. mission officials say it's essential for those on the streets to have access to these basic necessities.