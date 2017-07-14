Alfred Angelo closes, customers left with no answers

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Alfred Angelo located on 48th and Normal announced Thursday morning they were closing later that night.

But many customers who have already spent money in the store have no idea if they'll get their dresses, or refunds.

Rachelle Brouillard is one of these brides.

"They helped me find my dream dress and as of yesterday I'm not getting that dress,” she said.

She has time to find another dress before the wedding but said it isn't that easy.

"It was the dress of my dreams,” Brouillard said. “And everyone says oh well you can just go to a different bridal store and I said, well, it's just like the moment you got engaged, you can never recreate that first falling in love moment and it kinda breaks my heart."

So far, no comments from Alfred Angelo.

Many customers found out the store closed when they came to pick up their dresses.

Candice Blomstedt, who drove an hour to pick up a bridesmaid dress, only to find locked doors, was shocked.

"I’m in shock, I don’t know what to think.”

This is what brides and bridesmaids across the country are feeling...

Many news outlets are reporting that Alfred Angelo filed bankruptcy, telling customers to email predmond@sternsweaver.com, if they have questions about their dresses.

Some Lincoln stores are helping these brides out.

"I just put myself in their shoes and knew I had to do something,” president of Cause for Paws Adair Sturgis said,

Cause for Paws has more than one hundred new wedding dresses that are being sold at discounted prices.

"We have so many beautiful dresses, if you come in here we’ll definitely be able to find you something,” Sturgis said.

Cause for Paws is located just across the street from Alfred Angelo, off of 48th and normal. All of their wedding dresses come from Ellynne Bridal, where they were samples.

David's Bridal's website says they're also providing discounts to anyone with an Alfred Angelo reciept, here’s a link to their website.