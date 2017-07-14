Doc's Place closing in Haymarket

A staple in Lincoln's Haymarket, Doc's Place, is closing.

Doc's Place, just south of 8th and P streets, will close after Saturday night.

It's been in the Haymarket for 18 years.

A worker there says it's due to a leasing situation.

Many customers say they hate to see it go.

"The restaurant and bar scene is very competitive. New places open all the time. It's a great place to be here in the Haymarket, but it's competitive," says Nathan Stewart, owner of McKinney's Pub.

No word on what will go in that space.

On Doc's Place Facebook page, they thanked their customers for their years of business.

You could still go down for a drink Friday; they're open until 2 a.m. and the drinks are half price!