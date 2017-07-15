Accident on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd sends two to the hospital, one airlifted

A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch.

At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was traveling or the factors involved in the accident. A stop signed was knocked over.

Traffic is still shutdown in the the north and south bound lanes, up to a mile north of the accident scene.

LSO says they expect the area to be blocked off for several hours.

Raymond Police, Starcare, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Malcolm Sheriff's Off ice and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

We will bring you more details as they become available