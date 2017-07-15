Corrections inmate escapes, captured in field

Shortly before midnight on July 14, 2017, Frederick Patterson, inmate number 57581, escaped from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln (CCC-L) by breaking a window to get outside and then climbing the fence to leave the property. Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster Sheriff's Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to emergency calls and captured Patterson in a field next to the facility.

A short time earlier, Patterson had tested positive for methamphetamine. When staff members were attempting to restrain him, he tried to exit the facility door. When that didn't work, he became aggressive, throwing items and trying to hit staff members. He then used an object to break a window, through which he exited the facility into the fenced yard area. He climbed the fence and ran from the facility. Police, Sheriff and Patrol personnel apprehended him in a cornfield next to the CCC-L property. Patterson was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the escape and was transported to the Lincoln Correctional Center where he will be held pending investigation. No staff members were injured in the incident.

Patterson is serving 18 to 38 years for Robbery, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Fleeing to Avoid Arrest committed in Douglas County and is scheduled for a parole hearing in September. He has a tentative release date of February 15, 2020.