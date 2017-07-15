Husker cornerback Jones undergoes knee surgery, likely out 4-6 m - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Husker cornerback Jones undergoes knee surgery, likely out 4-6 months

Husker cornerback Jones undergoes knee surgery, likely out 4-6 months

Posted: Updated:

The following is from UNL Athletics:

Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley confirmed Saturday that senior cornerback Chris Jones recently underwent a meniscus repair on his left knee.

The normal recovery time for this type of procedure is four to six months.

Because of his injury, Jones will not attend the Big Ten Media Day and Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago on July 24-25.

Junior safety Aaron Williams will replace Jones in representing Nebraska in Chicago, joining junior quarterback Tanner Lee and senior linebacker Chris Weber.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.