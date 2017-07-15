Husker cornerback Jones undergoes knee surgery, likely out 4-6 months

The following is from UNL Athletics:

Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley confirmed Saturday that senior cornerback Chris Jones recently underwent a meniscus repair on his left knee.

The normal recovery time for this type of procedure is four to six months.

Because of his injury, Jones will not attend the Big Ten Media Day and Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago on July 24-25.

Junior safety Aaron Williams will replace Jones in representing Nebraska in Chicago, joining junior quarterback Tanner Lee and senior linebacker Chris Weber.