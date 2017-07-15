Volunteers help clean up Union Plaza

You may not notice the hard work that keeps paths and parks pretty, and well kept during your morning walk or bike ride, but it's a lot and it's not at the hand of city officials.

Parks Operation Coordinator, Chris Myers, said, "It's very important and it's great to have the community come in and help us out because what it does is it allows us to accomplish more with the resources we have."

Around a dozen volunteers helped pull weeds, pickup trash and landscape, Union Plaza near 21st and Q Streets.

"Today we are, our focus, is to do litter control and also do some weeding of the Children's Discovery Garden, and some of the other beds and north end of the Union Plaza," said Myers.

Jim Harder, a volunteer, said, "I thought hey, I've got a Saturday morning, I can donate and I'm glad to do it."

Officials say they do this program about five times a year and it's been going on for several years. Weather permitting, they get to work early at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.

Anyone can volunteer and they usually get double digit numbers every time.

"This is actually our second VIP even this year, we got rained out a couple of times, so we're really happy to be able to get in and help out," said Myers.

The clean up is done at city parks throughout the year. Their next project is on August 19th at Antelope Park. They provide the tools, all you need is a hardy pair of boots or shoes, and some gloves for safety.

So if you're interested in a little grunt work, here' s a link to volunteer:

parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer