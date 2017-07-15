The Nebraska Book Festival kicked off for the first time outdoors, and its back in Lincoln after a brief hiatus.

Local bookstores had booths where you could buy their book from, there was even a puppet show and other fun entertainment, hundreds showed up.

Part of the goal is to get kids into reading.

Coordinator Rosemary Sekora said, "It's really important for children to get excited about reading at an early age because it's such an important part of life, and learning, so we have activities for them."

The festival has been going on since the early 90's. Again, this is the first year they've had it outdoors.