Rollover crash sends infant, mother to hospital

A family is lucky to be alive after a scary rollover accident Saturday evening.

The family of three was traveling along Highway 2 near 190th Street when the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to go into a ditch and roll twice.

Luckily, all three were wearing seat belts and suffered only non-life threatening injuries. The father refused medical attention. The mother and infant were taken to Bryan West with minor injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says the baby was cut by broken glass, but will be okay.