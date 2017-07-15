Strategic Air Command museum to hold Family Fun Carnival

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP)

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in eastern Nebraska will hold its annual carnival geared to families next month.

The SAC Museum's Family Fun Carnival is set for Aug. 5 inside the Ashland museum and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The carnival is included in the cost of general admission and features special amusements and attractions. Those include a giant shuttle slide and two bounce houses, a strolling magician, children's face painting, a science demonstration and a variety of carnival games with prizes.

Museum admission rates are $12 for adults, $11 for military and seniors and $6 for those ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger get in free. Parking also is free.