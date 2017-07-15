Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking to hire deputies - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking to hire deputies

Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking to hire deputies

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is recruiting candidates to fill deputy ranks.
        The office, located in Omaha, says the entry-level selection process includes written tests, a physical fitness assessment, structured interview, polygraph, background, psychological and medical examinations, and a drug-screening test.
        Some of the minimum qualifications include having a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license, being a U.S. citizen, the ability to carry a firearm, and being at least 21.
        Registration forms are available online at www.morrowhr.com, and a $50 non-refundable registration fee is required.  Registration for the exam is open until Aug. 2. The exam date is Aug. 26.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.