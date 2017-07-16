South Bend man killed when motorcycle hits semitrailer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

EAGLE, Neb. (AP)

        A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska.
        The Cass County Sheriff's Office says crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 43.
        Investigators say Chris Badman, of South Bend, was driving his motorcycle northbound when he hit a loaded flatbed semitrailer as it turned left.
        Badman was pronounced dead at the scene.
        The investigation into the crash continues.

