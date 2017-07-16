USDA Wildlife Service removing coyotes from Hastings

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HASTINGS, Neb.

In light of recent coyote sightings in the Hastings area, the big dogs with the federal government have been brought in to help.

Members of the USDA Wildlife Services have been working since early this month to remove the coyotes, or reduce the population significantly.

"We don't try to get every wild animal out of town," said USDA Wildlife Service's Jerry Feist. "It's when they cause problems and we get contacted that we intervene and we have an integrated approach to try to get the offending individuals gone."

It all stems from a child reportedly being bitten by a coyote in early July. Employees say they started in the North and West side of town, and have now gone through other areas humanely killing the animals, not relocating them.