Vandalism at Sen. Deb Fischer's Office

Police are investigating after someone vandalized Sen. Deb Fischer's downtown office.
They say someone threw what looked like fake blood on the office door.
Police were called to the scene Friday morning.
They say it could be related to a similar incident in may, involving a protest group called "Betsy Riot".
A sticker belonging to that group was also found at the scene.
L-p-d says no citations have been issued and no arrests have been made.

