Nebraska lawmakers discuss cash, perks to lure new residents

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers who want to preserve the state's small towns are considering a new approach _ paying people to move there.

    Senators are looking into relocation incentives designed to draw residents back to rural areas. Small cities such as Curtis offer free land, down payment assistance for a house and golf club memberships to try to entice young families to live in the area

