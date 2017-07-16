Legislative hearing scheduled for Bass Pro Shops takeover - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Legislative hearing scheduled for Bass Pro Shops takeover

Posted: Updated:

  A legislative hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 in North Platte will explore the issue. Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango says his staff is researching the matter to see what if anything Nebraska state officials can do.

    Hughes says he wanted to study relocation incentives out of concern for Sidney. The city faces an uncertain future after its largest employer, Cabela's, was sold to Bass Pro Shops.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.