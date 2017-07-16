Drug charges dropped because of unlawful stop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Drug charges dropped because of unlawful stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ruled that evidence obtained from an unlawful stop of a man on a bike in Lincoln can't be used against him at trial. 53-year-old Charles Sales Jr. had been facing three felonies: possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing money while violating drug laws and resisting arrest with a prior offense. A judge tossed out the drug charges because Sales was stopped for riding his bike in a crosswalk, which isn't against the law.

