Sen. Bob Krist to run for governor - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sen. Bob Krist to run for governor

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - State Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha says he plans to leave the Republican Party and challenge GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts as a third-party candidate. Krist said that he'll seek signatures to put a new party on the ballot rather than run as an independent. The 60-year-old Krist says he wants to restore a "nonpartisan attitude" in the state.

