The Bike Kitchen serving up some wheels

The Bike Kitchen has been in business for seven years. If you need a new bike or an old one fixed, The Bike Kitchen is the place to go, and all you need to give is some of your time and a little hard work.

Leonard Campbell, who runs The Bike Kitchen, said, "Well I, just, it's great, it's nice to see the smile on the kids when they get their bikes."

Leonard Campbell has been part of The Bike Kitchen since it began seven years ago. Their mission is to get people riding, whether it's for fun, exercise or work, and no matter your age.

Andre Jones, who got a bike, said, "I'm kind of excited, I want a bike and it's really fun riding my bike everywhere."

But there's a twist, the company is run strictly on a volunteer basis, and if you're over 13-years-old, you have to complete five hours to get a bike. Those 18 and older, have to complete 10 hours of work.

"Refurbish bikes and give them to kids, 13 and under, we do free repairs and offer an earn a bike program," said Campbell.

Kevonte Mitchel, another bike recipient, said, "I'm getting a bike because I haven't had a bike in years, so I'm just trying to get one."

With 15 regular volunteers that work every Sunday and Monday, and hundred of donated bikes from around the city, Campbell says they're in dire need for expansion and more volunteers.

Especially when they can see more than 50 customers a day.

"We need a lot more help, especially office help and mechanic help. Today we're short on office help," says Campbell.

This year Campbell says they've received more than $12,000 donations.

Last year, they gave out 300 bikes. This year they've given away 200. Anyone can qualify. They're hoping to move to a bigger location in the near future.

If you want to volunteer, Campbell said just stop down at the shop on 1st and Garfield Streets.