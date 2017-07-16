Crash shuts down 27th near L Street - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Details are limited, but a large van was overturned in the middle of the street.

Scanner reports indicate no injuries were life threatening.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene and will provide updates when they are available. 

