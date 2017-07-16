Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful.

The fire started in the basement of the home just before 6:30 p.m. The two occupants and a dog safely escaped.

LFR said the blaze took about 30 minutes to extinguish, and was more difficult to fight because it was in the basement, where access to ventilation is limited.

The home suffered a lot of smoke damage, though it will not be a total loss.

Damage estimates and the cause will be released when the investigator finishes evaluating the home.