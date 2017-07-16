Local non-profit receives monumental gift

"It's a miracle," said Executive Director Beatty Brasch.

Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

The Center for People in Need now has a new computer lab. The project was made possible by an organization called World Legacy.

"The team chose this because of the people that work here, because of how many people they serve. We wanted to make a difference for the largest group of people and make a really big difference and this is a big difference," World Legacy Coach Josie Kranz said.

After the group chose Lincoln, they had just one week to plan and two days to execute the project.

The center says this was a life changing experience.

"We really are very anxious to start computer lessons, classes, typing and it’s going to be great and help so many people in this community," said Brasch.

The new lab is designed to give those that utilize the Center for People in Need access to resources they might otherwise struggle to find.

"This computer lab is very important to us because it offers people opportunities. It offers people opportunities to get jobs, to connect with their families overseas, and to learn new things. They can have classes in here, they can learn, the kids can come do their homework," said Kranz.

Every piece of this project, from the floors to the 28 new computers, was donated by the Lincoln community.

"Volunteers do all of it. So really the community pulled together to really pull it off in the two days that we had," Kranz said.

The computer lab is open to the public and the center can't wait to start using it.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Center for People in Need click the link below:

https://www.thecenterforpeopleinneed.org/