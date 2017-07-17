Today Kicks off National Disability Voter Registration Week

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



People with disabilities make up nearly one-sixth of the voting population in the US.

This campaign works to increase the political power of people living with disabilities; by getting them registered to vote.



The AAPD known as American Association of People with Disabilities has teamed up with the nonprofit. Everylibrary to promote national disability voter registration week. Libraries in over 40 states have become involved. The libraries work to make voter registration easier for everyone.



Registration starts today and ends this Friday.

http://www.aapd.com/our-focus/voting/national-disability-voter-registration-week/