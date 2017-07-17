65-year-old man killed in ATV accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

65-year-old man killed in ATV accident

  MCCOOL JUNCTION, Neb. (AP)  Authorities say a 65-year-old man has died after being pinned under an all-terrain vehicle in eastern Nebraska. The accident occurred in a pasture about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west and a half-mile (1 kilometer) north of McCool Junction. York County Sheriff Dale Radcliff says Harry Herron's body was found around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Herron had been seen in the field around noon Saturday, spraying weeds, so it's assumed the accident occurred later Saturday. The sheriff says it appears Herron was driving up a steep embankment when he hit a washout, and the four-wheeler tipped over, pinning him underneath.

