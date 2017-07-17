Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

Posted: Updated:

A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night.

Police say they tried to take 19-year-old Kendrick Vincent into custody. Police say he fought back, falling on a female officer. They say she hit her head, and was treated and released from the hospital.

