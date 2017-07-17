Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.More >>
An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful.More >>
Data Breach at the Dow Jones.More >>
A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch. At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was trave...More >>
A two-car crash on Highway 30 between Grand Island and Central City left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital.More >>
A legislative hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 in North Platte will explore the issue. Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango says his staff is researching the matter to see what if anything Nebraska state officials can do. Hughes says he wanted to study relocation incentives out of concern for Sidney. The city faces an uncertain future after its largest employer, Cabela's, was sold to Bass Pro Shops.More >>
Her trip is from July 22-26.More >>
Mostly sunny and hot today, isolated storms possible tonight...More >>
