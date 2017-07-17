Stars Home Opener Set

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars are set to open the 2017-2018 regular season on Friday, October 6 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks, the United States Hockey League announced on Monday.

The Stars finished the 2016-2017 season with a 32-22-6 record, posting a better winning percentage (.583) than the previous two (2) seasons and the most points (70) since the 2013-2014 season.

The USHL will release the complete 2017-2018 regular season schedule on Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. CT.

All 17 USHL teams will participate in the 2017 Fall Classic, a preseason showcase at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Preseason schedules will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season are now available by calling 402-474-7827.