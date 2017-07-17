Nebraska Football: Nebraska Football Fan Day to Include Movie Night

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska fans will have an opportunity to double their fun on Saturday, July 29, at Memorial Stadium. In addition to the Huskers’ annual Fan Day, the Nebraska Athletics Department will debut the new HuskerVision North screen by having a Family Movie Night at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska Football Fan Day presented by U.S. Cellular will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Fan Day is annually the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before preseason practice begins the following day on Sunday, July 30. For the second straight year, the 2017 Fan Day will again be two full hours.

Following the completion of Fan Day at 8 p.m., fans will be asked to allow players and football staff to leave the field to continue their schedule for the day, while fans will be temporarily moved to the West Stadium stands to allow workers to remove the tables and tents from the field prior to the movie beginning on the new HuskerVision screen in North Stadium at approximately 8:30 p.m. Fans will be asked to exit Memorial Stadium following the conclusion of the playing of the movie. Fans coming for the movie can bring blankets and strollers for the event, but chairs are prohibited.

The new HuskerVision boards are currently in the final stages of installation and the July 29 events will be the first opportunity for fans to view the new boards in action. The North Stadium board has been upgraded from 20-millimeter to 10-millimeter pixels, providing clearer and crisper video. In addition, two new boards on the northeast and northwest towers feature 10-mm pixels wraparound screens, giving fans in North Stadium the ability to see the HuskerVision screens. All six of the HuskerVision screens inside Memorial Stadium will have 10-mm pixels, giving fans throughout the stadium a great view of the action. In addition, the ribbon boards on the east and west balconies were replaced with 16-mm displays that run the full length of the balconies and an additional ribbon board was added on the east balcony.

During the movie night, fans may sit in the designated sections of the Memorial Stadium stands to stay cool or sit on the playing field. Pepsi products, water and Gatorade will be available for sale, while free popcorn will be provided for the movie at the conclusion of Fan Day while supplies last. Because of the football practice on Sunday, no food will be allowed on the stadium turf, and no outside food or beverage can be brought into the stadium for Fan Day/Movie Night.

Fans will be able to enter Memorial Stadium through four gates for Fan Day/Movie Night. Fans may use Gates 3 (SW), 11 (NW), 15 (NE) and 24 (SE), with gates opening at 6 p.m. The majority of players and coaches will be seated at various locations on the field, with true freshmen located in the stands in the West Stadium. Assistant coaches will be seated with their respective position groups, and a more detailed map will be available on Huskers.com soon.

Nebraska fans are asked to respect players and coaches, as well as other fans by limiting their autograph requests to one item per player or coach. Any apparel items fans are wishing to have autographed should be in hand, rather than being worn. These policies will help accommodate as many fans as possible within the Fan Day time window.

Also as a reminder, autographs obtained for players and coaches are for personal use only. Any re-sale of an autographed item is prohibited and re-sale of an item with a student-athlete’s signature could jeopardize the player’s eligibility.

Autograph cards with a full 2017 roster, unsigned Coach Mike Riley autograph cards and other items will be available for fans at the gates. Free 2017 posters will be available from the Husker Team Shop tent on the field, and 2017 media guides will be available for purchase as well during Fan Day.

Parking will be available for fans in lots on campus around Memorial Stadium. Fans can park for free in the Champions Club lot, 14th& Avery parking garage and Lot 5 northeast of Memorial Stadium. Fans will have access to restrooms on the ground level, near gates 2, 15 and 24. Fans will not have access to the Osborne Athletic Complex. Water, Pepsi products and Gatorade will be available for sale from individuals moving around the field during the event.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2017 football season remain, and fans may also purchase single-game tickets for the 2017 season. To order tickets, visit Huskers.com/tickets or call 1-800-8 BIG RED during regular business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).