Man injured in watercraft collision at Nebraska reservoir - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man injured in watercraft collision at Nebraska reservoir

Man injured in watercraft collision at Nebraska reservoir

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


BURWELL, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been injured in the collision of two personal watercraft on Calamus Reservoir in central Nebraska.
        The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says witnesses reported that the two watercraft were being weaved back and forth on the water west of Little York Point before the collision.        

        The injured man was taken to Valley County Hospital in Ord and later flown to a Kearney hospital. The other man was cited for reckless operation and for boating under the influence.
        The department didn't release the men's names.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

  • Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.