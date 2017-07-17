Man injured in watercraft collision at Nebraska reservoir

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BURWELL, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been injured in the collision of two personal watercraft on Calamus Reservoir in central Nebraska.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says witnesses reported that the two watercraft were being weaved back and forth on the water west of Little York Point before the collision.

The injured man was taken to Valley County Hospital in Ord and later flown to a Kearney hospital. The other man was cited for reckless operation and for boating under the influence.

The department didn't release the men's names.