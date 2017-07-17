Colorado man killed in Nebraska collision, authorities say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Colorado man killed in Nebraska collision, authorities say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CHAPMAN, Neb. (AP)

        A Colorado man has been killed in a central Nebraska highway accident.
        The collision occurred Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 30, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Chapman. Merrick County authorities say a westbound minivan and an eastbound pickup truck collided. It's unclear what led to the collision.        

        The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as 74-year-old Robert Campos, who lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Authorities say his passenger and the pickup driver were taken to a Grand Island hospital.

