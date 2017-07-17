Former rural Cozad church employee gets probation for theft - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former rural Cozad church employee gets probation for theft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

COZAD, Neb. (AP)

        A former employee who stole from a rural Cozad church has been given three years of probation.
        Court records say 34-year-old Candice Hasbrouck was sentenced Monday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington.
        She'd pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge after prosecutors reduced it. Prosecutors say she embezzled more than $46,000 from St. John's Lutheran Church, which she'd served as treasurer since 2009.

