Lincoln schools mull replacing class ranking system

Lincoln schools mull replacing class ranking system

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

         A committee is recommending schools in Lincoln do away with class rank and replace it with a recognition system of academic achievement based on different ranges of grade-point averages.
        The Lincoln Public Schools committee studied class rank for a year before recommending the district get rid of the system and replace it with a system similar to colleges that recognize students for graduating with distinction.
        Jane Stavem is an associate superintendent of instruction at the district. Stavem says the suggestion was based on a national trend away from using class rank, the inability to compare one school's rank to another and an unhealthy competition it creates among students.
        The Lincoln Board of Education will discuss the issue July 25.

