Gale questions how Trump panel will use voter data - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gale questions how Trump panel will use voter data

Gale questions how Trump panel will use voter data

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's secretary of state wants to know more about how a federal commission plans to use voter information before he provides it.

Secretary of State John Gale sent a letter Monday to President Donald Trump's election commission seeking more details about how Nebraska voter data would be kept private.

Trump's commission was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but critics say it's looking for ways to suppress the vote and the requests are an invasion of privacy.

Gale said he hasn't had any serious concerns about the integrity of Nebraska's elections since he took office in 2000. Gale, like Trump, is a Republican.

Gale then suggested several things that could be done to improve election security, including giving local election officials access to a database

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

  • Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.