Lincoln man gets 40 years to life in roommate's slaying

A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night.More >>
A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night.More >>
Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.More >>
Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.More >>
An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night.More >>
An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night.More >>
There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning.More >>
There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful.More >>
A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch. At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was trave...More >>
A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch. At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was trave...More >>
A committee is recommending schools in Lincoln do away with class rank and replace it with a recognition system of academic achievement based on different ranges of grade-point averages.More >>
A committee is recommending schools in Lincoln do away with class rank and replace it with a recognition system of academic achievement based on different ranges of grade-point averages.More >>
Data Breach at the Dow Jones.More >>
Data Breach at the Dow Jones.More >>
A Colorado man has been killed in a central Nebraska highway accident.More >>
A Colorado man has been killed in a central Nebraska highway accident.More >>