Lincoln man gets 40 years to life in roommate's slaying

A man who took a plea deal in the slaying of his roommate has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Trenton Reiner, 46, was sentenced Monday following his decision to plead no contest last month to second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the charge. Police say Reiner killed 35-year-old Robert Leazer sometime after May 7, 2016, in the mobile home they shared.

Officers discovered the decomposing body May 26.

An autopsy showed Leazer died of blunt force trauma to the head.