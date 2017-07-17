Wilco coming to Pinewood Bowl

Wilco is thrilled to announce a southern U.S. tour this fall, which includes a stop in Lincoln at Pinewood Bowl Theater on Friday, September 22nd.

The tour supports the acclaimed Chicago band’s 10th studio album, Schmilco (dBpm Records), described by NPR as “perfectly understated and deeply affecting,” and follows the recent release of Jeff Tweedy’s Together At Last, which features solo acoustic versions of Wilco classics and beyond.

Wilco is Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Nels Cline and Pat Sansone.



Don't miss this chance to get your tickets before the general public with Pinewood Bowl Theater's online presale, which starts Thursday, July 20 at 10AM and ends at 10PM.