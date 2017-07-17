TD Ameritrade will report earnings Tuesday morning

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Online brokerage TD Ameritrade will release its quarterly earnings report Tuesday morning.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has benefited from the increases in interest rates that have been approved recently.

But earlier this year TD Ameritrade cut its trading commission to $6.95 from $9.95 in response to competitors. That commission reduction will reduce the revenue the company generates from the fees it charges for trades.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect TD Ameritrade to report earnings per share of 41 cents per share on revenue of $895 million.