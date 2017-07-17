Ralston man charged in death of man found in garage - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ralston man charged in death of man found in garage

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Police have arrested a Ralston man in the death of a man whose body was found in a garage after a vehicle crash.
        Officer on Monday arrested 52-year-old Dustin Salisbury, who faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
        The arrest of Salisbury stems from a crash in the early morning hours of June 21, when police claim he used his pickup truck to hit 23-year-old Jessi Domingo.
        Emergency crews responded to the crash and helped Salisbury out of the pickup. Hours later, Domingo's body was found in a nearby garage.
        Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says an autopsy shows Domingo died of massive trauma consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
        Kleine says the men had argued before the crash.

